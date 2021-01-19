According to the TPD, Lt. Frank Blake passed away on Monday.

TROUP, Texas — The Troup Police Department is in mourning following the loss of an officer.

"Lt. Blake's law enforcement career extended over 50 plus years," the TPD said in a statement. "Troup PD was honored to have him serve our department for 11 of those years. Lt. Blake was a great man and will most definitely be missed by all."