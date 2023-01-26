How did Troy Meyer do in Thursday's 'Jeopardy!' episode?

The trivia wiz has already punched his ticket to an upcoming Tournament of Champions after marking five wins on Wednesday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa native Troy Meyer is blasting through the competition on the trivia quiz game show, "Jeopardy!," after winning a sixth show in a row.

Meyer knows his stuff when it comes to trivia knowledge. So much so that he's accumulated $214,802 over six episodes of the quiz competition. It's one of the latest big streaks on the show.

At the start of the competition Thursday, Meyer's total earnings were at $170,401. Making an appearance on the Alex Treek stage has been a dream come true for Meyer. He and his family have dreamed of it for many years.

It wasn't his dream alone, though.

Meyer's wife, Genevieve Sheehan also competed on "Jeopardy!" in 2009. Seeing him compete has brought back memories.

Sitting in the audience, she recalled playing along with him throughout the game. It almost felt like she was a player's coach.

"I was so excited for him," Sheehan said. "I wanted to be his rock and his cheering squad."

The two met through a "Jeopardy!" website and kept in touch over the years. They've now been together for 13 years and share a 10-year-old son.