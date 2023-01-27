Troy Meyer's winning streak ends on Friday's 'Jeopardy!' episode

His total earnings after six days was $214,802.

TAMPA, Fla. — As the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Tampa native Troy Meyer had a good run on the trivia game show, "Jeopardy!," but took second in Friday's episode.

With that first runner up finish, Meyer goes home with his earnings from the five previous episodes — a whopping total of $214,802. Before Thursday, Meyer's total was $170,401. The game show wiz was able to accumulate almost a quarter-million dollars in less than one week.

On the bright side, Meyer will be back for the upcoming Tournament of Champions. The Tampa champ can look to start another winning streak then.

It was Meyer's dream to compete on the popular quiz show, but it wasn't his, alone. Meyer's mother, who passed away last year, always hoped to watch her son on "Jeopardy!" one day.