CLEARWATER, Florida — Clearwater police are investigating what appears to be a freak accident that critically injured a man walking on the sidewalk Monday morning on U.S. 19 at Gulf to Bay Boulevard.

The man was walking north on the frontage road just before 9:30 am when the truck approached.

Investigators say as the truck turned the corner, some of the guttering it was transporting came loose and hit the man in the head, knocking him unconscious.

Witnesses called 911 and paramedics transported the man to Bayfront Health as a trauma alert.

The truck driver stopped and is cooperating with the police in their investigation.

Officers continue to investigate.

