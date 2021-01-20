Trump supporters hold appreciation rally in St. Petersburg on Inauguration Day

They were saying thank you to the president and first lady for the last four years.

Supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in St. Petersburg on Inauguration Day to show appreciation for the president.

In the last hours of Trump's presidency, supporters came out along U.S. 19 and Klosterman Road waving Trump and American flags, saying thank you to the president and first lady for the last four years.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Trump landed in West Palm Beach aboard Air Force One. He plans to live in his private club Mar-a-Lago.

Joe Biden has taken the oath of office and was officially sworn in as the 46th president of the United States at noon Wednesday.