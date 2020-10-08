TSA: More guns being detected at airport checkpoints despite fewer passengers

They say the rate is especially alarming in light of 75% fewer passengers last month than July of last year.

WASHINGTON — Despite fewer people flying during the pandemic, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says they are finding more guns during airport screenings.

Last month, the TSA said firearms were detected in carry-on bags at a rate three times higher than July 2019. They say the rate is especially alarming in light of 75% fewer passengers during the same time frame.

“TSA is diligently working to ensure our employees and passengers are safe and secure while traveling during a pandemic, and yet we are noticing a significant increase in loaded firearms coming into checkpoints,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Travelers must understand that firearms are prohibited items at airports and in the passenger cabins of aircraft. As hard as we are working to mitigate other risks at this time, no one should be introducing new ones.”

The TSA reminds travelers that the recommended fine for being caught carrying an unloaded firearm starts at $2,050 and $4,100 for a loaded one. Violaters also face having their trusted traveler status and TSA Precheck revoked for a period of time determined by the seriousness of the offense and any history of repeated violations.

“Even more concerning is that 80% of the firearms coming into the checkpoint are loaded and it’s just an accident waiting to happen. Travelers need to know that if they bring a gun to the security checkpoint, regardless of whether it is in a handbag, knapsack, roller-bag or strapped to their belt, it will be an inconvenient and expensive mistake on their part,” Pekoske said.