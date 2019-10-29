TAMPA, Fla. — Transportation Security Administration officers said they've detected 15 guns in carry-on bags this month, and that number is "abnormally high."

Through Oct. 28, TSA officers found 12 guns at Tampa International Airport, two firearms at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and one firearm at St. Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport.

TSA said the average number of guns brought to TSA security checkpoints in the Tampa Bay area has nearly doubled in October.

Across the state, the administration said more than 418 guns were detected through Oct. 28.

Unloaded, declared guns in a proper case can be transported in checked baggage. Guns are not allowed in any form in carry-on luggage.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson, said in a release. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

