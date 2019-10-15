Sheriff: 'Spree killer' arrested in Polk County
A man wanted for murder in Tennessee and a double homicide in Polk County was arrested early Tuesday morning. Deputies say Stanley "Woo Woo" Mossburg had been barricaded alone in a home that belongs to someone he knows.
Biden, Warren, Sanders face scrutiny at Democratic debate
A dozen Democratic presidential candidates will meet Tuesday night for the most crowded presidential debate in modern history. The three leading candidates -- Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren -- face the most intense spotlight that could expose glaring liabilities in their quest for the White House.
