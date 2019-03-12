Impeachment report to go public today
The House is plunging into a landmark impeachment week, and the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, said the report will be released Tuesday.
Military families sue over mold
Five families from MacDill Air Force Base filed a federal lawsuit claiming their health was impacted by mold and other issues related to housing on base.
It comes the day before Senate lawmakers are set to hear testimony from the heads of all branches of the service on the status of privatized military housing nationwide.
Restaurant cited for vaping in kitchen
Last month, state records show an employee at the Cortez Clam Factory in Bradenton was cited for vaping in the kitchen. Customers may not want cigarette ashes or vape chemicals near their food, but safety experts say the bigger concern is saliva.
