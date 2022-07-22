Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit 2022 to bring big names to Tampa along with protestors

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took the stage Friday, but he won't be the only big name making their way to the convention center in downtown Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit is taking over the Tampa Convention Center this weekend with big names sure to make an appearance — in addition to protestors.

After kicking off Friday, there are two more days for people to look forward to with more than 5,000 activists from all 50 states, top conservative personalities, a celebration of youth and freedom and much more, Turning Point USA's website.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took the stage Friday, but he won't be the only big name making their way to the convention center in downtown Tampa. People like Dr. Ben Carson, Kayleigh McEnany, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and former President Donald Trump will be in attendance as speakers.

But along with the well-known conservative politicians, there will also be a group of protestors making sure their voices are heard.

The protest created against the event, called "Don't Fascist Our Florida," is organized by a collaboration between Florida For Change, Tampa Bay Community Action Committee and Women's Voices of SW Florida.

"If they're willing to travel across the country to support these clowns, we need y'all to to [sic] make the drive over here and show them that fascism isn't welcomes [sic] here," protest leaders wrote on the Facebook event page for the protest.

The group of 90 people who RSVP'd is planning to meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at 410 N Franklin Street.

"This is what they call a "once in a lifetime opportunity" so let's give them a HUGE, warm welcome to the state that we will win back this November," protest leaders wrote.

Charlie Kirk will host a lecture called "Queer Theory and the Post Truth Progressives" with Dr. James Lindsay, who is anti-trans and anti-abortion, according to Creative Loafing.

Other than all of the lectures and speeches on the schedule, there will able be meet and greets along with breakout sessions.