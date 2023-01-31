Time for the annual Tutus and Tennis Shoes 5k in Tampa

The event benefits the Tampa Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend is the 4th Annual Tutus and Tennis Shoes 5k to benefit the Greater Tampa Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

The event will be held on Saturday morning in Perry Harvey Park in downtown Tampa.

This year's event is supposed to be bigger than ever as the community comes together to raise money for the Jack and Jill foundation and then donate it to local charities that help children in at-risk communities.

Tammie Pickett McFarland is the chapter president. "The initiative is to reach everyone. All cultures, all walks of life. And we hope that your support will continue to ensure that those ideals of our founders are met when we say we're elevating all children."