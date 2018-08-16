Two murder suspects, accused of gunning down a man on April 28 at an Alabama convenience store, were arrested Wednesday in Spring Hill.

Pasco County Sheriff's deputies helped U.S. Marshals nab Darryl Kennedy, 21, and Jimmie Tyus, 30, at a house on Maggie Court.

According to Alabama news outlets, the deadly shooting stemmed from an earlier incident at a club and culminated in the gas station ambush of Ernest Weaver Daniels III in Selma. Two other people were shot and injured.

Kennedy and Tyus will each be charged with one count of murder and two counts of assault.

