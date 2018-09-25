Two bodies were found in a hotel room at Shephard's Beach Resort on Clearwater Beach.

Police were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m.

Officers say the two deceased adults were found in a second-floor room of the resort, which is located on Gulview Boulevard.

Homicide detectives are investigating, but it's unclear how the two people died.

The victims were not immediately identified, and no further information has been released yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

