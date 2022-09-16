Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that a 15-year-old, a 7-year-old and a 2-year-old have passed away.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Three siblings died when their home caught on fire Friday morning in an unincorporated area of Gretna.

The tragedy occurred around 9 a.m. in the 500 block of Lynnmeade in a block that is home to several members of the Palestenian community.

15-year-old Yousra Ayyad, 8-year-old Ali Ramzi and 2-year-old Muhammad Ramzi were at home Friday as one of the younger children was home from school and the older sister asked to stay to sit for them while the parents were at work.

State Fire Marshal Daniel Wallis said that two of the victims were found at the top of the house's staircase and the other was at the bottom. It is believed that the fire started on the first floor.

"When we got here it was really engulfed in flames," said Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto. "I don't really have any answers on the cause of the fire yet. Really sad situation."

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and Fire Departments were on the scene as was the Terrytown Fire Department, the Harvey Fire Department and the Davey Crockett Fire Department.

Lopinto said that one firefighter suffered a minor back injury.

The neighborhood is expected to recognize the tragedy at the mosque this evening. Neighbors said everyone on the block knows everyone else and they would turn to their faith for help.

"We are so close to each other, especially when we go to the mosque on Friday" said Abdelrahim Ayyad.

A GoFundMe has been started by Ayyad to support the family. You can click here to donate.