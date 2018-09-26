Two Clearwater city employees have been arrested in two days in separate criminal cases.

Christopher Andrew Pieslak, 31, of Tampa, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of grand theft and two counts of check forgery.

Investigators say Pieslak, a risk management specialist who was hired by the city in April, deposited two checks meant for Clearwater into his own bank account after forging his name on them. The checks were worth a total of $2,850.

Brian E. Pape, 60, of Tarpon Springs, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with scheming to defraud. Investigators say he used city gas pumps to fuel his personal vehicle 10 times in recent months. The total value of the gas was $468.

"He would use city vehicles in an effort to block surveillance video of him filling his own truck," a Clearwater police spokesperson wrote in a statement.

Pape was hired in 2013 as an equipment operator for Clearwater's solid waste department.

The city is currently considering disciplinary actions that could include firing.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

