WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. -- Human trafficking is happening right under our noses. In fact, Florida ranks third in the nation.

Two local eighth-graders wanted to increase awareness to youth in our community.

Sunday morning, 12-year-old’s Sarah McCartney and Suhani Shah led a walk, where nonprofit groups along with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office joined in to help.

Sarah McCartney, left, and Suhani Shah organized Sunday's walk.

Both girls are passionate about women's rights. They started raising awareness on human trafficking in Tampa Bay after learning through a class project that many victims are in their community.

“When you think about Tampa you just think about beaches but then when you look at what's underneath you see all these victims. Girls that can be our age could be going through something so traumatic,” says Suhani.

Cpl. Alan Wilkett with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office works closely with the Human Trafficking Task Force.

He's been helping both girls becoming educated on the subject. Even talking to students at their school about the warning signs they need to know.

“The greatest tool that we as a community have is to stop this at our youth level. So when we talk about 8th graders, 12-year -olds who are taking on causes like this. What a great hope we have as a community to stop this horrific crime,” says Wilkett.

He sees firsthand how vulnerable youth are to human trafficking.

Chat rooms, video games, and apps make it easier for predators.

“They think they're talking to a 10 or 12-year-old in Tennessee. When it could be a 43-year-old, one community over that is starting that grooming process. Increasingly dangerous,” he says.

The young duo is making sure others their age know the signs so they don't become victims.

“Just know that the change starts with us,” says Suhani.

Loving You Where You Are At had a booth set up at the walk. The non-profit frequently visits strip clubs, brothers and adult video stores in the Tampa are to tell victims they are loved, valued, and purposed.

Know More Pasco – Stop Human Trafficking also had a booth. They bring awareness to the community about the issue in hopes to abolish the scourge of modern-day slavery.

