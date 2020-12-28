Coroner Leon Jones says one of the men was found under an I-75 overpass

MACON, Ga. — Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says two homeless men froze to death on Christmas Day in Macon.

He identified the two men as 61-year-old Larry Howard and 63-year-old Manuel Foster, and said their cause of death was hypothermia.

Jones says someone found Howard in an abandoned apartment while Foster was found under an I-75 overpass.

Sister Theresa Sullivan, the director of the Daybreak Center in Macon, says the Salvation Army is at capacity and they’ve received an overflow of blankets, hats and gloves for people.

They’re still working with county leaders to do more to help people during the frigid winter months.

“We must continue. We must continue to figure out how we can address these issues even in the midst of obstacles,” said Sullivan.

She says they’re currently setting up an outdoor space with heaters for the winter. She says it should be open in the next month.