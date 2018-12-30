Two people are recovering in the hospital following a accident involving a pair of jet skis in Clearwater.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, the two jet skis collided in the Island Estates neighborhood. One of the two operators was airlifted to Bayfront with life threatening injuries. The other operator was taken by ground ambulance to the same hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Officials say traffic in the area might be affected by Outback Bowl Beach Day.

