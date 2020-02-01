PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — One man was shot multiple times Thursday morning, and another was shot in the leg, according to Pinellas Park police.

According to a news release, it happened around 6 a.m. on 65th Terrace. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say they’re looking for the people who shot them, and investigators believe they drove away from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

