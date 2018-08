Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a car and a school bus in Pasco County.

It happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of Prospect Road and Handcart Road in Dade City.

No students were on the bus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

