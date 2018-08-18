BRADENTON, Fla.—Two people were injured with gunshot wounds after what security guards are calling a “physical altercation” outside of a Bradenton bar early Saturday morning.

Manatee County Sheriff’s office officials said they responded to Nahesha Bar and Lounge around 1:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting with injuries.

Security guards on scene told deputies that two groups of individuals were fighting, and it led to the shooting.

Both victims were treated for gunshot wounds.

