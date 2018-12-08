Two personal watercrafts collided near the Courtney Campbell Causeway Sunday evening.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, one person was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated. The riders' conditions remain unknown.

The exact location of the crash has not been released by authorities.

Stay with 10News for further details on this developing story.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP