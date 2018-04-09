Two priests in a car got so carried away while performing a sex act that they didn't even notice when officers showed up to stop them, Miami Beach police told CBS Miami.

According to law enforcement, Diego Berrio, 39, and Edwin Giraldo-Cortez, 30, were having oral sex in the front seat of the vehicle, which was parked Monday on a Miami Beach street.

Somebody called 911 to say it was happening in full view of people passing by.

"This is in broad daylight, 13th Street and Ocean Drive," Miami Beach Police Spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez told CBS Miami. "There are no tints on the window."

A children's playground is located in the area.

Officers arrested the two men, who are both priests from a Chicago suburb.

Berrio was charged with a misdemeanor count of lewd and lascivious behavior, and Giraldo-Cortez was charged with a misdemeanor count of lewd and lascivious behavior plus indecent exposure.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP