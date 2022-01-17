Firefighters respond to two-story house fire in St. Petersburg

Fire officials say the house was vacant.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Firefighters are responding to a two-story house fire in a St. Petersburg neighborhood.

According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, crews responded to a fire at around 6:30 p.m. near the 2800 block of Coffee Pot Boulevard NE. When firefighters arrived they say they discovered the two-story home completely ablaze.

Fire rescue says the house was under renovation so nobody was home at the time. Firefighters add they were able to extinguish the fire and made sure it did not spread to other houses.

Right now, fire rescue says aerial units are placing water on hotspots to make sure the flames do not reignite.