Redding, Calif. — A Redding family found their pet cat named P.V. more than two weeks after the Carr Fire tore through and destroyed their home.

He was hiding in a crack between steps near a creek. His paws were burned and his whiskers singed but he will be okay.

Kenny and Sindy Robinson lost everything at their home that's been in their family for almost 100 years.

Their daughter Crystal Banks posted to Facebook after P.V. was found.

"We found P.V.! Its has been 2 week since the Carr fire took out my parents house in Keswick area. His fur and whiskers are singed and his paws are burnt but he survived the Firetornato! He was found in a crack between steps at the the creek bottom under a bridge," Banks said in her post.

After finding their beloved cat, they feel whole again but they are still facing many hardships. They did not have fire insurance and lost everything they owned.

If you would like to help the family, click here to see their GoFundMe page.

© 2018 KXTV