Effects from the UAW strike in Detroit being felt across Tampa Bay

For now, auto repair shops say manufacturers are still cranking out parts, but if major automakers sit idle for too long, that could likely slow down.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Florida — Ripple effects from the United Auto Workers strike in Detroit are being felt right here in the Tampa Bay area.

That's because it's not just about assembling cars, but the impact that could have on the new car market, used cars, and even the availability of some parts.

At Ludek's Auto Repair in Tampa, they can fix just about anything when they have the parts. But during the pandemic, supply chain issues made that an uncertainty.

Now, it's the UAW strike.

“We could definitely see it, for sure,” Ludek Best said.

For now, auto repair shops say manufacturers are still cranking out parts, but if major automakers sit idle for too long, that too could likely slow down, making some items scarce, if not impossible to find.

“We might not see that for a couple of months. But the longer the strike continues, the bigger the effects, most likely,” Best added.

Another possible consequence is the impact on auto sales.

Customers like Dave Walters and his wife say if the strike is short, no big deal. But if it goes on, he expects to see new car incentives vanish and prices climb yet again.

His advice is to buy now if you’re in the market.

“Well, if they need a car, they’d better get out and do something about it real soon. It’s CYA,” Walter said. “That’s our way of making sure we get this thing done. And we’re hopefully in front of the rush.”

Import dealers might also be less likely to budge on their prices due to demand. And used car prices - which had finally started to settle down - could spike again.

“One pebble in the pond creates a lot of ripples,” Shawn Boone with Evo Motors in Seffner said.

Boone says when big dealerships can't sell new cars, they get in the market for used cars, which creates more competition and higher prices for him too – whether it’s trade-ins or auctions.

“And especially if the inventory is short,” Boone added. “If I had to overpay for that vehicle, then if it’s felt on the business side, it’s going to be felt on the consumer side as well.”

Mechanics and car dealers say a lot of this hinges on how long the strike lasts.