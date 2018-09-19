ORLANDO, Fla. -- A University of Central Florida football player was arrested Tuesday and accused of raping a physically helpless person.

WKMG first reported the arrest of Demetreius Mayes Jr., 18, who is a freshman linebacker for the UCF Knights.

Mayes was charged with sexual battery and is being held without bond.

In a statement to WKMG, UCF head coach Josh Heupel said, "From what we know so far on this matter, I'm upset and disappointed. This has no place in our program. Demetreius Mayes is suspended from all UCF football activities indefinitely."

Mayes is a 2018 graduate of Northwestern High School in Miami. He led Northwestern to the 6A State Championship in December 2017.

