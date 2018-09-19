ORLANDO, Fla. -- A University of Central Florida football player was arrested Tuesday and accused of raping a physically helpless person.

Freshman linebacker Demetreius Mayes Jr., 18, is charged with sexual battery.

He is being held without bond.

“From what we know so far on this matter I'm upset and disappointed," UCF Head Football Coach Josh Heupel wrote in a statement. "This has no place in our program. Demetrius Mayes is suspended from all UCF football activities indefinitely. We are focused on ensuring that we provide compassion and support for everyone outside our program that has been affected by this.”

Mayes is a 2018 graduate of Northwestern High School in Miami. He led Northwestern to the 6A State Championship in December 2017.

