TAMPA, Fla. — The Ultimate Fighting Championship, otherwise known as the UFC, will make a return to Amalie Arena for the first time since 2016.

The return will feature a matchup of top-10 women's strawweight contenders champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk versus Michelle Waterson.

The match is scheduled for 4 p.m. Oct. 12.

Jedrzejczyk will be returning to her natural weight class to defend her No. 4 position against Waterson, a fan-favorite who is currently ranked No. 7.

Florida has become an adopted home for Jedrzejczyk, and she's hoping to defend her crown, according to an Amalie Arena spokesperson.

Some other events coming up at Amalie include:

Bolts Brew Fest - Aug. 16

Queen + Adam Lambert - Aug. 18

Monster Jam - Aug. 24

Chris Brown - Aug. 31

Disturbed - Sept. 21

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.