x
43 U-Haul locations offer free storage ahead of Hurricane Ian

Families evacuating ahead of the storm can store their belongings for free for 30 days.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is continuing on its track toward Florida, prompting evacuations throughout the Tampa Bay area.

And while getting you and your family to safety should be the number one priority, your plan may not have to include leaving all your belongings behind.

U-Haul is offering free self-storage and U-Box container usage at 43 different locations to residents who stand to be impacted by the storm. 

As the threat of strong winds, flooding and storm surge approaches, you can store your belongings for free for 30 days at the following Tampa Bay area locations:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sunset Point / U.S. 19

23917 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.
Clearwater, FL 33765
(727) 796-2132

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lakeland

2525 U.S. Hwy. 98 N.
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 688-6596

U-Haul Storage of Lakeland

1621 N. Florida Ave.
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 688-6725

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Belcher Road

2180 Belcher Road S.
Largo, FL 33771
(727) 531-1072

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Largo

13564 66th St. N.
Largo, FL 33771
(727) 536-7849

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Starkey Road

12420 Starkey Road
Largo, FL 33773
(727) 584-1660

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Walsingham Park

13240 Walsingham Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 596-0765

U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Port Richey

5631 U.S. Hwy. 19
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 842-8415

U-Haul Storage of New Port Richey

6118 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 848-2598

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Port Richey

6209 U.S. Hwy. 19
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 846-7263

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Harbor

30750 U.S. Hwy 19 N.
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
(727) 771-8058

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pinellas Park

4015 Park Blvd.
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
(727) 545-1723

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jasmine Lakes

10314-10340 U.S. Hwy. 19
Port Richey, FL 34668
(727) 233-8522

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sebring

4541 Tanglewood Drive
Sebring, FL 33872
(863) 658-0390

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Park St.

5200 Park St.
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 546-1572

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Tropicana Field

975 2nd Ave. S.
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 821-0006

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Seminole

6249 Seminole Blvd.
Seminole, FL 33772
(727) 393-3569

U-Box Moving & Storage of Tampa

4001 E. Lake Ave.
Tampa, FL 33610
(813) 242-4295

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Florida Ave.

9505 N. Florida Ave.
Tampa, FL 33612
(813) 933-0499

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gandy Blvd.

3939 W. Gandy Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33611
(813) 832-5682

U-Haul Moving & Storage at MacDill AFB

3826 W. Marcum St.
Tampa, FL 33616
(813) 839-2376

Additional U-Haul storage locations are available for free storage in Atlantic Beach, Coconut Creek, Fernandina Beach, Fort Myers, Fort Walton Beach, Jacksonville, Kissimmee, Orange Park, Orlando, Panama City, Sanford and Tallahassee. You can check out the full list here.

“As a member of so many Florida communities, U-Haul is in a unique position to help as this storm approaches and families plan to evacuate. We’re extending our disaster relief program to our neighbors throughout much of the state, with 30 days of free self-storage at participating locations," Bob Magyar, U-Haul Company of Tampa president, said. 

The free month of self-storage services is available to customers renting new units and is subject to vacancy at each U-Haul location. Those in need of cardboard boxes can utilize the in-store Take a Box, Leave a Box program. 

