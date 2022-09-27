43 U-Haul locations offer free storage ahead of Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is continuing on its track toward Florida, prompting evacuations throughout the Tampa Bay area.
And while getting you and your family to safety should be the number one priority, your plan may not have to include leaving all your belongings behind.
U-Haul is offering free self-storage and U-Box container usage at 43 different locations to residents who stand to be impacted by the storm.
As the threat of strong winds, flooding and storm surge approaches, you can store your belongings for free for 30 days at the following Tampa Bay area locations:
23917 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.
Clearwater, FL 33765
(727) 796-2132
2525 U.S. Hwy. 98 N.
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 688-6596
1621 N. Florida Ave.
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 688-6725
2180 Belcher Road S.
Largo, FL 33771
(727) 531-1072
13564 66th St. N.
Largo, FL 33771
(727) 536-7849
12420 Starkey Road
Largo, FL 33773
(727) 584-1660
13240 Walsingham Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 596-0765
5631 U.S. Hwy. 19
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 842-8415
6118 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 848-2598
6209 U.S. Hwy. 19
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 846-7263
30750 U.S. Hwy 19 N.
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
(727) 771-8058
4015 Park Blvd.
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
(727) 545-1723
10314-10340 U.S. Hwy. 19
Port Richey, FL 34668
(727) 233-8522
4541 Tanglewood Drive
Sebring, FL 33872
(863) 658-0390
5200 Park St.
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 546-1572
975 2nd Ave. S.
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 821-0006
6249 Seminole Blvd.
Seminole, FL 33772
(727) 393-3569
4001 E. Lake Ave.
Tampa, FL 33610
(813) 242-4295
9505 N. Florida Ave.
Tampa, FL 33612
(813) 933-0499
3939 W. Gandy Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33611
(813) 832-5682
3826 W. Marcum St.
Tampa, FL 33616
(813) 839-2376
Additional U-Haul storage locations are available for free storage in Atlantic Beach, Coconut Creek, Fernandina Beach, Fort Myers, Fort Walton Beach, Jacksonville, Kissimmee, Orange Park, Orlando, Panama City, Sanford and Tallahassee. You can check out the full list here.
“As a member of so many Florida communities, U-Haul is in a unique position to help as this storm approaches and families plan to evacuate. We’re extending our disaster relief program to our neighbors throughout much of the state, with 30 days of free self-storage at participating locations," Bob Magyar, U-Haul Company of Tampa president, said.
The free month of self-storage services is available to customers renting new units and is subject to vacancy at each U-Haul location. Those in need of cardboard boxes can utilize the in-store Take a Box, Leave a Box program.