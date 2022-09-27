43 U-Haul locations offer free storage ahead of Hurricane Ian

Families evacuating ahead of the storm can store their belongings for free for 30 days.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is continuing on its track toward Florida, prompting evacuations throughout the Tampa Bay area.

And while getting you and your family to safety should be the number one priority, your plan may not have to include leaving all your belongings behind.

U-Haul is offering free self-storage and U-Box container usage at 43 different locations to residents who stand to be impacted by the storm.

As the threat of strong winds, flooding and storm surge approaches, you can store your belongings for free for 30 days at the following Tampa Bay area locations:

23917 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.

Clearwater, FL 33765

(727) 796-2132

2525 U.S. Hwy. 98 N.

Lakeland, FL 33810

(863) 688-6596

1621 N. Florida Ave.

Lakeland, FL 33805

(863) 688-6725

2180 Belcher Road S.

Largo, FL 33771

(727) 531-1072

13564 66th St. N.

Largo, FL 33771

(727) 536-7849

12420 Starkey Road

Largo, FL 33773

(727) 584-1660

13240 Walsingham Road

Largo, FL 33774

(727) 596-0765

5631 U.S. Hwy. 19

New Port Richey, FL 34652

(727) 842-8415

6118 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.

New Port Richey, FL 34652

(727) 848-2598

6209 U.S. Hwy. 19

New Port Richey, FL 34652

(727) 846-7263

30750 U.S. Hwy 19 N.

Palm Harbor, FL 34684

(727) 771-8058

4015 Park Blvd.

Pinellas Park, FL 33781

(727) 545-1723

10314-10340 U.S. Hwy. 19

Port Richey, FL 34668

(727) 233-8522

4541 Tanglewood Drive

Sebring, FL 33872

(863) 658-0390

5200 Park St.

St. Petersburg, FL 33709

(727) 546-1572

975 2nd Ave. S.

St. Petersburg, FL 33705

(727) 821-0006

6249 Seminole Blvd.

Seminole, FL 33772

(727) 393-3569

4001 E. Lake Ave.

Tampa, FL 33610

(813) 242-4295

9505 N. Florida Ave.

Tampa, FL 33612

(813) 933-0499

3939 W. Gandy Blvd.

Tampa, FL 33611

(813) 832-5682

3826 W. Marcum St.

Tampa, FL 33616

(813) 839-2376

Additional U-Haul storage locations are available for free storage in Atlantic Beach, Coconut Creek, Fernandina Beach, Fort Myers, Fort Walton Beach, Jacksonville, Kissimmee, Orange Park, Orlando, Panama City, Sanford and Tallahassee. You can check out the full list here.

We are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage at 43 #Florida facilities to residents who stand to be impacted by #HurricaneIan. Contact the participating facility nearest them to make arrangements. Read the details: https://t.co/cgfXJDDg6I pic.twitter.com/Fo6PbcnUmv — uhaul (@uhaul) September 27, 2022

“As a member of so many Florida communities, U-Haul is in a unique position to help as this storm approaches and families plan to evacuate. We’re extending our disaster relief program to our neighbors throughout much of the state, with 30 days of free self-storage at participating locations," Bob Magyar, U-Haul Company of Tampa president, said.