'Don't leave us alone': Hundreds gather to support Ukraine in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Blue and yellow never looked bolder at Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg.

A strong show of solidarity for Ukraine continued across the country this week after the Russian invasion this week.

In St. Petersburg, a display of anger, hope, and sadness filled the park as Ukrainian American neighbors shared a microphone and spoke.

As of Saturday, at least 198 Ukrainians have died, including three children, and 1,115 have been injured since Russia began its attack, CBS News reported.

Among those fearing for loved ones' safety is Artem Nikols, who moved from Ukraine 15 years ago. His sister is still overseas and her husband just enlisted for the battlefield, he said.

"They're hear the bombing and explosions," Nikols said. "Don't leave us alone. We need support from all the people on the planet."

Nikols said he longs to be with his family. He hopes the financial assistance he provides and awareness he's raising on the war may pay off when it comes to their safety.

Tampa Bay's Ukrainian American community said they watched in horror the night they watched the invasion unfold on television and social media.

"We were heartbroken. I was devastated and shortly thereafter, I was angry," Nadia Sawa said.

Sawa, who has family in western Ukraine and friends spread out through the country, said she hopes Ukrainians seeing the support all over will feel more hopeful.

Ukrainian Americans stressed their longing for independence and said they hope people watching the crisis won't fall victim to propaganda.

Saturday's peaceful protest also drew some Russians voicing opposition to war. In addition, people from different nations affected by conflict before and standing up in solidarity, including Tampa Bay's Lithuanian, Latvian, and Hungarian communities.

Darius Suziedelis said he was in Vilnius, Lithuania more than 30 years ago when the Soviet Union attacked.

"I remember that among the thousands of people who came out were Ukrainians holding a sign saying, 'Ukrainians with you, Lithuania,'" Suziedelis said. "We know what it's like."

Some protesters urged other countries and allies to support Ukraine. Throughout the week, Ukrainian Americans also urged the U.S. to place strict sanctions against Russia.

Some Ukrainian Americans said they've always anticipated conflict to escalate due to the country's history with Russia. They said they hope the world will stand with them after years of fighting for peace.