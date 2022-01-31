Local Ukrainians react to concerns about a potential Russian Invasion

Roughly 5,000 Ukrainian-Americans live in North Port, Florida.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — If you visit the community of North Port, you’ll find a strong Ukrainian presence. There are restaurants, five churches and a vibrant population.

Many have made the area home in part because of the Warm Mineral Springs and the legendary promise it holds as a fountain of youth.

Decades ago, the Ukrainian American Club of Southwest Florida was established in North Port with the goal of supporting the community and encouraging local interest in the culture and people of Ukraine.

10 Tampa Bay spoke with Daria Tomashosky who is the current president of the Ukrainian Club of Southwest Florida.

She says the community is, of course, paying attention to what is happening with Russia, Ukraine and whether the United States will implement sanctions sooner rather than later.

“Of course, we’re worried. We’ve lost so many. You know, the war is still going on. It’s been going on. It’s not like this is something new. We’ve had a war going since 2014 when he ‘annexed’ Crimea, so this is just going to be a bigger invasion,” she said.