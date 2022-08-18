x
Ukraine Wounded Warrior team lands at MacDill Air Force Base

The team will take part in the U.S. Department of Defense Warrior Games that begins on Aug. 19.
Credit: Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook, 6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs
Ukrainian wounded warrior athletes arrive on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 17, 2022. More than 60 Ukrainian athletes, families, coaches, caregivers, and staff traveled to MacDill AFB en route to Orlando where they’ll compete in the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games held at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, August 19 to 28. The Warrior Games consists of nearly 300 wounded, ill, and injured active duty service members and veterans who will participate in a series of adaptive sporting events and represent the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Special Operations Command. The DOD Warrior Games is a celebration of not only U.S. service members, but those of international teams. Warrior athletes from Canada and Ukraine will compete in this year's events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of Ukrainian wounded warrior athletes, along with their families, coaches and caregivers, landed at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa Wednesday night.

As they got off the plane, they spent some time with U.S. military servicemembers and distinguished British visitors before loading onto buses to head to Orlando where the Ukrainian team will take part in the annual U.S. Department of Defense Warrior Games.

The Warrior Games kicks off Aug. 19 at ESPN Wide World of
Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

Including the wounded warriors from Ukraine, there are roughly 300 athletes from around the world that will compete as part of U.S. military and international teams.

They’ll take part in sporting events like wheelchair basketball and rugby, cycling, indoor rowing and more.

The Warrior Games celebrate the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill and injured active-duty and veteran U.S. military service members.

