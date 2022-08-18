Ukraine Wounded Warrior team lands at MacDill Air Force Base

The team will take part in the U.S. Department of Defense Warrior Games that begins on Aug. 19.

TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of Ukrainian wounded warrior athletes, along with their families, coaches and caregivers, landed at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa Wednesday night.

As they got off the plane, they spent some time with U.S. military servicemembers and distinguished British visitors before loading onto buses to head to Orlando where the Ukrainian team will take part in the annual U.S. Department of Defense Warrior Games.

The Warrior Games kicks off Aug. 19 at ESPN Wide World of

Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

Including the wounded warriors from Ukraine, there are roughly 300 athletes from around the world that will compete as part of U.S. military and international teams.

They’ll take part in sporting events like wheelchair basketball and rugby, cycling, indoor rowing and more.