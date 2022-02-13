St. Pete Ukrainian church members stress their concerns over ongoing Russia-Ukraine tension

With tensions brewing for much of a decade, Ukrainians share concerns for family members preparing for a possible invasion.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The suspense over Russia-Ukraine tensions is being felt across the world. In the Tampa Bay area, a local Ukrainian church is keeping a close eye on headlines and family members still living in Ukraine.

At Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church, the priest prays for his home country during every sermon.

Roman Voloshyn is a parishioner. Both of his parents currently live in western Ukraine.

"My father will be 81, my mother will be 80," Voloshyn said.

Voloshyn said there isn't panic, but a lot of preparation. His parents are stocking up on supplies in case there is a power outage.

"They're getting firewood in case they need it," he explained. "They've got water supplies. They're getting ready. It's nothing new for them."

Russia and Ukraine have been at war since 2014. In 1994, Ukraine signed the Budapest Memorandum. As a part of the agreement, Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons to receive security assurances against territorial threats. Russia also signed that treaty.

A Russian invasion goes against the terms outlined in the Budapest Memorandum. Leaving Ukrainians to hope the worst doesn't happen.