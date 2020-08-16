Union County deputy killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident

He served with UCSO for over seven years and previously served with the Monroe Police Department, Waxhaw Police Department and the Stallings Police Department.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County Sheriff's deputy has died after a motorcycle accident Saturday evening. Christopher Horne was 50.

"With heavy hearts and extreme sadness, Sheriff Eddie Cathey announces the tragic death of Deputy Sheriff Christopher Scott Horne, age 50," Sheriff Cathey said in a Facebook post on the Union County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

UCSO confirmed Horne was off duty Saturday shortly before 6 p.m. when the accident happened.

The accident occurred in the 4600 block of Griffith Road. UCSO said Horne colliding with another vehicle.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident at this time. No other information about the accident is available at this time, and it's not known if the occupants of the other vehicle were injured.

Deputy Sheriff Horne was a member of the Sheriff’s Alcohol Field Enforcement Unit with UCSO. He served with the agency for over seven years and previously had served with the Monroe Police Department, Waxhaw Police Department and the Stallings Police Department.

"He will be greatly missed," Sheriff Cathey said in the post.