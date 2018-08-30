ORLANDO, Fla. -- A new ticket deal from Universal Orlando lets military members buy a four-day ticket for the price of a one-day ticket.

Two-park and three-park ticket options are also available to use anytime through Dec. 31.

Military members can also upgrade their vacation with an exclusive package, which includes a three-night stay at one of Universal's on-site hotels.

The military member offers are only available with valid identification at participating bases at ITT, Leisure Travel Service Offices and at the Shades of Green Resort in Orlando.

Find participating ticket offices here.

