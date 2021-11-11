USF family unites around softball player battling brain cancer

Student-athletes will be participating in the upcoming Miles for Moffitt.

TAMPA, Fla. — A University of South Florida softball player, who recently had surgery for a brain tumor, has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

The school announced Alexis Buchman's diagnosis in an article on USF's official athletics website. The Tampa native and Alonso High School alumnus is undergoing chemotherapy and other cancer treatments.

As Buchman's journey continues, the USF Athletics family is uniting around her. Members of various teams will join her fellow softball players in participating in Miles for Moffitt – of which 10 Tampa Bay is a proud sponsor. This year's Miles for Moffitt is on Nov. 20 at Amalie Arena. You can learn more about the event here.

And the #BucSTRONG support of Buchman isn't limited to that one day.

USF’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee is raising awareness for brain cancer and showing their support for the Buchman family for the rest of the academic year. They'll be distributing wristbands to staff and student-athletes.

“I want to thank everyone for the kindness and support I have received, not just from USF Athletics and the softball team, but from all of USF’s teams and Bulls Nation as a whole,” Buchman wrote in a statement. “All of the generosity is helping me stay positive and confident during this fight. I’m up for the challenge and I know that I have an amazing support system behind me to help me overcome this ordeal.”

USF softball players will have a special logo on their equipment this season to honor Buchman.

“Knowing how positive and what a fighter Alexis is, it’s easy to join her with vigor as we help her through this Bulls’ Family challenge,” USF Softball Head Coach Ken Eriksen wrote in a statement. “It has been so great to see her outlook every week when she is around us. The support she has been getting from all the teams and coaches here at USF shows how we take care of US!”

Buchman went to see a doctor after noticing numbness and tingling sensations in her left arm this past July. She visited The Stroke Center, which is affiliated with USF Health, and then went to Moffitt.

Surgery to remove the brain tumor happened on Sept. 16.

“It hurts to see one of our amazing student-athletes face a challenge like this,” VP of Athletics Michael Kelly wrote. “She’s an inspiring young woman and I’m positive that she’ll continue to attack this with the same optimism and strength that she displayed on the softball field. The entirety of the USF Athletics family is behind Alexis Buchman in her fight against cancer. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family and Alexis has our full support throughout her battle.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up in support of the Buchman family. Fans wishing to support the fundraising effort can find information here.