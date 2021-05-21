University of Tampa offers $3.5K grants for students to defer enrollment until 2022

The private university says there isn't enough on-campus housing for incoming students.

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Tampa says it will offer incoming students who defer their enrollment to the private university until fall 2022 a $3,500 grant per year as full-time undergraduates.

The announcement comes as the university says the demand for on-campus housing has exceeded its current capacity and has to place some students on a waiting list. However, the school says it's "unlikely an on-campus housing assignment will become available, so students on the waiting list are encouraged to find off-campus housing."

The University of Tampa says students who wish to defer their enrollment will be prioritized for on-campus housing for fall 2022. And, students who have merit-based scholarships will be able to keep them until their enrollment.

In addition, the university says it will off an additional "$3,500 UT Deferral Grant per year while you work toward your undergraduate degree on a full-time basis."

On its website, the University of Tampa says it hasn't guaranteed on-campus housing for more than a decade. The school's website offers an off-campus resource map that shows some apartment complexes nearby.

“UT regrets this unexpected turn of events for students and their families and is working diligently to provide students information about off-campus housing for the 2021-2022 academic year,” a statement from the school to The Tampa Bay Times said in part.

UT also reportedly told the Times, who first reported the story, in a statement the school believes "a number of factors," including "the popularity of the Tampa Bay region and UT's increased reputation" contributed to the influx of student admissions and the shortage of on-campus housing.

The university says housing assignments will be released on July 7.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the University of Tampa for comment. We will update this story when we hear back.