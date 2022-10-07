x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

University of Tampa's bell sculpture to be played for first time

The Ars Sonora is the largest and most technologically advanced bell tower of its type in the world, the university says.
Credit: University of Tampa
The University of Tampa is home to the largest Ars Sonora® in the world, according to the university.

TAMPA, Fla. — One of the University of Tampa's newest gems on its campus will be played for the first time publicly on Saturday.

UT's Ars Sonora is the largest and most technologically advanced bell tower of its type in the world, the university says. The musical bell sculpture is 105 feet tall and has 63 bronze balls. The university says 61 are set up to play individual notes corresponding to keys on an electric keyboard.

Specially trained "carillonneurs" have played bells with a cumbersome keyboard that has wooden levers for centuries, UT says. But the Ars Sonora on the campus uses a newer system to play bells with a keyboard. The Ars Sonora was completed in the summer of 2022.

Saturday's concert will be for the University of Tampa community. Public concerts are being planned.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Deputies searching for 7-month-old in 'dire need' of medical treatment

Before You Leave, Check This Out