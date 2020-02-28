TAMPA, Fla. — UniverSoul Circus is back in town.

The circus is performing this weekend at the Brandon Town Center Mall.

The interactive, high-energy show is celebrating its 25th anniversary and promises to be the best time you’ve ever had under the big top.

The entertainers, visual effects and music will get the crowd on their feet.

10News reporter Thuy Lan Nguyen talked with Ringmaster Lucky Malatsi on Brightside. He showed us how he and Bobo brave the "Wheel of Death."

