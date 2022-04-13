Deputies locate car belonging to Tampa woman found dead

Teneisha Griffith was found dead on March 24. Authorities have still not determined a cause of death.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Almost three weeks after a Tampa woman's body was found in the Lacoochee Claysink Road and State Road 575 area of Lacoochee, deputies have located her car.

Pasco County sheriff's deputies found Teneisha Griffith's 2008 Nissan Altima in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office announced Wednesday. At this time, officials have not determined a cause of death for the 27-year-old woman, but the investigation is ongoing.

Griffith was originally reported missing after she was last heard from the night of March 19. She would be found dead five days later.

Detectives are looking for additional information to help them piece together what led to Griffith's untimely death.

Her loved ones remember her as the "life of the party" with a contagious laugh. She is survived by a loving family including her daughter, Chelsea, her obituary says.

Anyone with information on where Griffith was or who she was with between the evening of March 19 and the afternoon of March 24 is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.

You can report tips to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office by clicking here or by calling the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.