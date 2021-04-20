1 person hospitalized after truck crashes into police car in Clearwater

Authorities say a stretch of U.S. 19 is closed as a result of the crash.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Rescue crews are currently at the scene of a crash that has shut down a section of U.S. 19 in Clearwater, police say.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday near Drew Street. Officers say a pickup truck slammed into a police car that was conducting a traffic stop on the side of the highway.

The driver of the truck was rushed to Morton Plant Hospital. The officer involved in the crash was not injured, according to police.

As a result of the crash, police say southbound lanes of U.S. 19 are closed near State Road 590. They say the road will likely remain closed for several hours.