Trump-appointed US Attorney for Middle District of Florida resigns

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Maria Chapa Lopez announced Friday she has resigned from her position, taking effect Saturday, Feb. 27.
“Serving as the United States Attorney for the MDFL these past three years has been my highest honor and, serving the United States for these last 32 years has been my highest privilege,” said Chapa Lopez in a statement. “It has been my honor to serve with a fantastic group of federal, state and local law enforcement partners.
Together, we have done great work to protect our communities here in the MDFL. It has also been my greatest honor to work with the tremendously talented group of AUSAs and staff of the U.S. Attorney’s Office here in the MDFL. Thank you all for your partnership and support these last three years. My respect for each and every one of you is immeasurable. Team MDFL is the best!”
Chapa Lopez was appointed by then-President Donald Trump on Sept. 4, 2018. According to the Justice Department, she worked with the office from 2000 to 2016. From 2016 to 2018, she served as the U.S. Department of Justice Deputy Attaché in the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City.
The DOJ says before joining the U.S. Attorney's Office, Chapa Lopez served as a JAG officer and received the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
Following Chapa Lopez's resignation, Karin Hoppmann will become Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, according to a release. Hoppmann was Chapa Lopez's First Assistant U.S. Attorney.
Hoppmann will serve for up to 300 days and will stay in that position until an Interim U.S. Attorney is appointed or President Joe Biden nominates and U.S. Senate confirms a new U.S. Attorney, the release said.
