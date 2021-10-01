US Capitol Police names acting-police chief amid resignation after Capitol riot

Yogananda D. Pittman joined the USCP in April 2001.

WASHINGTON — Yogananda D. Pittman is now the US Capitol Police (USCP) Acting-Police Chief, according to the updated website for the federal police department.

Pittman joined the USCP in April 2001 and has been recently serving as USCP Assistant Chief of Police for Protective and Intelligence Operations.

Her announcement as USCP Acting Police Chief comes after Steven Sund resigned last week following the US Capitol riot that saw Trump supporters rush into the Capitol Building, overwhelming USCP.

In 2012, Assistant Chief Pittman was one of the first African-American women to attain the rank of Captain, said USCP. In June 2018, she was promoted to Deputy Chief and was named Bureau Commander for the Command and Coordination Bureau.

Pittman has experience coordinating Presidential Inaugurations and has served leadership roles within USCP that included investigating the disciplinary appeals and grievances against USCP employees.

Pittman graduated from Morgan State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology in 1991. She earned her Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, in May 2019. She is currently working toward her Ph.D. in Public Administration from West Chester University, according to her biography.