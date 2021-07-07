U.S. Capitol Police to open Tampa field office to investigate insurrection

California and Florida are where the majority of threats against members of Congress originate, according to a statement from the department.

TAMPA, Fla. — Six months after a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, the Capitol Police are opening a field office right here in Tampa.

The office, along with another being established in San Francisco, will take a regional approach in investigating threats made against members of Congress, as California and Florida are where the majority of threats originate, according to a statement from the department.

"The field offices will be the first for the Department. A regional approach to investigating and prosecuting threats against Members of Congress is important so we will be working closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in those locations," the statement said.

This is part of the Capitol Police's plan to track down those who were involved in the insurrection and "bring them to justice." Other efforts include boosting recruiting, training, and equipment for officers.

The department told 10 Tampa Bay it plans to open more field offices in the future.

Since the deadly attack on January 6, more than 500 defendants face charges, including several from the Tampa Bay area.

Earlier this year, a Clearwater man was accused of assaulting officers at the Capitol with both a fire extinguisher and wooden plank. A woman in Lakeland faces several charges after being accused of participating in the mob of people who stormed the building.

Most notably, though, was the arrest of Adam Johnson after he was identified in a viral photo carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern.

Anyone with information about the insurrection in Washington is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.