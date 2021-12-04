US Coast Guard rescues man from capsized boat off Pine Key Island

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard says it needed to lend one man a hand after his boat capsized Saturday near Pine Key Island.
Rescuers say 60-year-old Robert Snowflack's 16-foot catamaran capsized about a mile off the island, which is also known as Beer Can Island.
The man was taken to Apollo Beach Marina and was reportedly unharmed from the ordeal.
“When they ask, ‘Why do I have to have life jackets?’ or any kind of safety equipment, I respond to them, ‘I just want to keep you floating long enough for our first responders to get to you in time,” said, Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Cagle, Station St. Petersburg boat crew member. “We have so many resources that can come out and help, it is critical for boaters to have that initial safety equipment to help keep them alive and above water.”
What other people are reading right now:
- Damaging winds, tornadoes among Tampa Bay's severe weather threats this weekend
- Fire chief: Woman electrocuted in Spring Hill after power lines fall onto car
- Person injured, 20 homes damaged after strong storms sweep through Bradenton
- Watch: Large waterspout comes ashore in Panama City Beach
- Getting your second dose of COVID-19 vaccine? Here's what to expect
- Hurricane experts predict an above-average 2021 Atlantic hurricane season
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter