US Coast Guard rescues man from capsized boat off Pine Key Island

“When they ask, ‘Why do I have to have life jackets?’ or any kind of safety equipment, I respond to them, ‘I just want to keep you floating long enough for our first responders to get to you in time,” said, Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Cagle, Station St. Petersburg boat crew member. “We have so many resources that can come out and help, it is critical for boaters to have that initial safety equipment to help keep them alive and above water.”