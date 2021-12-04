x
US Coast Guard rescues man from capsized boat off Pine Key Island

The man was reportedly unharmed.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard says it needed to lend one man a hand after his boat capsized Saturday near Pine Key Island.

Rescuers say 60-year-old Robert Snowflack's 16-foot catamaran capsized about a mile off the island, which is also known as Beer Can Island.

The man was taken to Apollo Beach Marina and was reportedly unharmed from the ordeal.

“When they ask, ‘Why do I have to have life jackets?’ or any kind of safety equipment, I respond to them, ‘I just want to keep you floating long enough for our first responders to get to you in time,” said, Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Cagle, Station St. Petersburg boat crew member. “We have so many resources that can come out and help, it is critical for boaters to have that initial safety equipment to help keep them alive and above water.”

