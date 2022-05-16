Thankfully, Myla was not injured, and she was happily reunited with her owners.

HATTERAS, N.C. — Just keep swimming, pup! Help is on the way.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Island in the Outer Banks got a call on May 14 that boaters had lost their dog, Myla, overboard in Pamlico Sound.

When they went to search the waters, they found her patiently pushing through her exhaustion. She was able to swim to the boat, and the crew pulled her aboard their boat.

The American Kennel Association recommends a life jacket for your furry friends if you plan to take them on the waters.