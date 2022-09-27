USF-ECU football game moved due to Hurricane Ian

The Bulls and Pirates will no longer be playing their Saturday game in Tampa. The game will now kick off in Boca Raton.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bulls and Pirates will no longer face off in Tampa as the game is moving to a new venue down south due to Hurricane Ian.

The American Athletic Conference and the University of South Florida (USF) Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly announced on Tuesday that the game scheduled against East Carolina University (ECU) at Raymond James Stadium this Saturday is getting a new venue.

The Bulls and Pirates will now play at FAU Stadium on Saturday, Oct 1. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

USF said fans who purchased tickets for the Tampa game should keep an eye on their website for news about how to get a refund.

Fans who can no longer attend the game can watch the game on ESPN+ and listen to it on 102.5 FM and TuneIn Radio.

The Bulls will now travel to Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday following their afternoon practice and will continue preparing for their Saturday game.

The news comes after potential storm threats to the Tampa Bay area this week. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday evening.

Bulls vs. Pirates moved to Boca Raton



Kickoff: Saturday • 2:30 p.m. • ESPN+

Ticket & Attendance information to follow



Details: https://t.co/gIh2RNY7Wa#US2F🤘 pic.twitter.com/FqGk8EWsGL — USF Football (@USFFootball) September 27, 2022

Other teams affected by the storm include the USF volleyball team, men's soccer team, and the cross country team.

The USF volleyball team's match that was scheduled for Friday and Sunday at the Corral on USF's campus will no longer be played. Updates on the new location have not been announced.

The USF men's soccer team's game scheduled for Friday at Charlotte has been postponed.