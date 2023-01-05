USF football player accused of strangling victim

USF athletics said Michel Dukes has been suspended indefinitely from the team.

TAMPA, Florida — A 22-year-old man who was part of the University of South Florida football team for the 2022-23 season was arrested for domestic violence Saturday.

Michel Dukes is accused of physically assaulting a victim, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

According to investigators, an argument between Dukes and the other individual took place at that person's home on Shire Court in Tampa. The argument turned physical and that's when the sheriff's office said Dukes allegedly strangled the individual.

The sheriff's office said Dukes was an active student at USF and on the school's football roster. However, in a statement, USF Athletics said Dukes has been suspended indefinitely from the team.

"USF Athletics is aware of a situation involving senior student-athlete Michel Dukes," the statement reads. "We have taken the immediate step of suspending him indefinitely from the team as we continue to gather more information and the proper authorities investigate the matter. We will have no further statement at this time."

The university also states that a student accused of a crime "may be subject to sanctions for violating the university's Student Code of Conduct."

Dukes transferred to USF after three seasons with Clemson University, according to USF. Last season, Dukes played in 11 games and carried the ball 54 times for 188 yards and five touchdowns.