Developers propose building apartments, golf courses, hotels on USF Forest Preserve

The university's plans to develop on the 500-acre site have sparked backlash from students and faculty.

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida has received a list of proposals from developers who want to build on top of the 769-acre forest preserve and golf course that sits on the edge of the university's campus.

Apartments, hotels, retail stores and office spaces could steamroll the preserve if USF goes through with a request it sent out in April. The university was opening up discussions on how to use the parcel of land for commercial use in order to generate revenue.

The 500-acre preserve contains federally protected wetlands and is home to many threatened or endangered plants and animals, according to the university's own website. It also acts as a research facility and outdoor classroom for teachers and students.

Discussions of developing the site have sparked backlash and protests from both students and faculty.

The argument of whether or not the forest preserve should be developed for commercial use even caught the attention of Hillsborough County, which threw its hat into the list of proposals. The county says it's trying to permanently preserve the land.

Over the next few weeks, USF says it will name an advisory committee to review the proposals. The committee will include a mix of faculty and students and will present its recommendation to the university's president.

From there, the president can decide to continue the process and open the doors to more competitive bids.